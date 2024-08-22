Badlapur case: Congress says Ujjwal Nikam is BJP worker, demands new ’special prosecutor’

Congress demands the replacement of special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and IPS officer Arti Singh in the Badlapur case. Opposition leaders have also criticised Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's handling of the investigation.

Published22 Aug 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Congress leaders sought the replacement of special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Thursday amid a probe into the Badlapur sexual assault case. The party also flagged ‘doubts’ against SIT Chief Special IG Arti Singh who is currently leading the investigation into the case.

“SIT is led by IPS Arti Singh and we doubt her. The government-appointed advocate to represent the case in the fast track court — Ujjwal Nikam — is already a member of the BJP. Both of them should be replaced and there should be justice…Congress demands that the culprits should be punished severely,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of a schoool in the Thane district of Maharashtra earlier this month. Members of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi have also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the incident.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage with protests erupting in the western state this week. Authorities used tear gas and other measures to control the crowd on on Tuesday as angry locals pelted the school with stones and (separately) demonstrators blocked the railway tracks at Badlapur station.

The Bombay High Court has also taken suo motu cognizance of the “absolutely shocking” incident — with a division bench calling for action against the school for failing to report the incident despite being aware of it. The court also lambasted the police over delay in registering the FIR.

The incident took place on August 12 and 13 with an FIR being lodged several days later. Court documents show that the accused — a male attendant at the Badlapur school — was arrested on August 17. The bench also directed the SIT to file a report by August 27. It has sought to know what steps were taken to record the statement of the girls and their families.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

