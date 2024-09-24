Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s father moves Bombay HC, seeks court-monitored SIT probe—Top 10 updates

The father of Akshay Shinde, the accused in Badlapur sexual assault case who succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched a cop's weapon and opened fire in the police vehicle on Monday, has moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of his son.
Akshay’s father, Anna Shinde, in his petition, alleged that his son was killed in a "fake encounter”, and demanded a court-monitored SIT probe into the killing.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess