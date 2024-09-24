Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s father moves Bombay HC, seeks court-monitored SIT probe—Top 10 updates

The father of Akshay Shinde, the accused in Badlapur sexual assault case who succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched a cop's weapon and opened fire on Monday, has moved to the Bombay HC seeking a court-monitored SIT probe

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published24 Sep 2024, 10:20 PM IST
The father of Akshay Shinde, the accused in Badlapur sexual assault case who succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched a cop's weapon and opened fire in the police vehicle on Monday, has moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of his son.

Akshay’s father, Anna Shinde, in his petition, alleged that his son was killed in a "fake encounter”, and demanded a court-monitored SIT probe into the killing.

Here are top 10 updates in the case:

  • Father of deceased Akshay Shinde filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the "fake encounter” of his son.
  • The petition filed will be heard by a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday.
  • Demanding justice for his son, father Anna Shinde said the family would have accepted the verdict of a court after a fair trial.

  • Accusing police of killing his son for some unknown reasons, Anna Shinde said, "My son was scared of bursting crackers, how can he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire."
  • The mother of deceased Shinde claimed that the incident was pre-planned and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “This is pre-planned. This appears to be done at the behest of some political leaders,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.
  • Earlier, the Maharashtra government said the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into the death of the accused in Badlapur sexual assault case.

  • Thane police PRO Shailesh Salvi said police have filed a death case for the accused, and investigation of the firing and other things is currently underway. “We have filed a death case for the accused, and the rest of the investigation of the firing and other things is currently underway,” Salvi said.
  • The body of Akshay was transferred from Kalwa Civic Hospital in Thane after post-mortem under the guidelines of NHRC by a team of five doctors. The body and reports were handed over to Mumbra police around 5 pm
  • The family of the deceased accused in Badlapur sexual assault case would collect Akshay's body on Wednesday for the last rites.
  • Speaking to AajTak, the mother of the deceased accused said that her family would not accept Akshay's body until a thorough investigation is conducted and those responsible are held accountable.

 

 

 

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde's father moves Bombay HC, seeks court-monitored SIT probe—Top 10 updates

