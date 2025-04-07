Badlapur encounter case: Bombay HC constitutes SIT, says ’encounter’ needs ’thorough investigation’

The Bombay High Court on Monday constituted SIT to investigate the Badlapur Encounter Case. Hearing the case, the High Court bench – led by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere – stated that the deceased died with bullet injuries and the ‘encounter’ needs ‘thorough investigation’.

Accused Akshay Shinde was arrested in August last year for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in which he was an attendant, and he was killed in an alleged encounter on September 23 while being taken from Taloja prison for questioning.

In March, senior advocate Manjula Rao had told the Bombay High Court division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale that following the incident, Shinde's parents had given written information to the local police in which they raised suspicion about the killing.

The police had registered an ADR (accidental death report) in connection with the alleged encounter and the probe was later transferred to the state CID.

When the ADR was transferred to CID, it is pertinent that they would have got written information submitted by Shinde's parents, along with other documents, based on which an FIR ought to have been registered, Rao had told the court.