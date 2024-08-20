Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Badlapur News: Milind Deora lists steps taken by govt amid protests over kids' sexual abuse, ‘public outrage sends…'

Badlapur News: Milind Deora lists steps taken by govt amid protests over kids' sexual abuse, ‘public outrage sends…'

Livemint

  • Angry residents from Badlapur staged rail roko and protested at Badlapur station in Maharashtra's Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two girl students of a kindergarten led to the diversion.

Angry locals stage protest at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday over sexual assault case.

Badlapur News: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Tuesday reacted to public outrage over the alleged sexual assault of two young girls students of a kindergarten in Badlapur town of Thane district in Maharashtra, and said that as a father, his heart goes out to the victims & their families.

The Rajya Sabha MP also listed six steps taken by the state government amid massive protests in Badlapur.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Stating that the Badlapur case is an insult to our core values as a society & nation, said Deora and added, “Schools, caregivers & law enforcement must prioritise the safety of our children through stringent background checks & vigilance."

“Maharashtra’s Zero Tolerance policy on sexual assault remains firm — justice will be served & no one will be spared," added Deora.

In a post on X, Deora also listed Maharashtra government's response amid public anger.

The accused has been arrested & will face trial in a fast-track court

An SIT under a DG Rank officer has been established

The school principal, class teacher & attendants have been suspended

Police officers who delayed action have been removed from duty

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Ji is on the ground in Badlapur

CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have ordered a water-tight case against the accused.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a high level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case.

“An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place," Shinde told ANI.

The Chief Minister added that they are in the process to fast-track this case, and added that no one will be spared if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also visited the spot and spoke to protesters.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.