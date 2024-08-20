Badlapur News: Police lathi-charge protestors blocking railway tracks; Shiv Sena UBT slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt

  • Hundreds of protesters, including several women, came onto railway tracks in Badlapur on Tuesday and blocked traffic over the alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls at a school.

Updated20 Aug 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Badlapur News: Police personnel lathi-charge people blocking railway tracks in protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school, at Badlapur railway station, in Thane district.
Badlapur News: Police personnel lathi-charge people blocking railway tracks in protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school, at Badlapur railway station, in Thane district.(ANI)

Badlapur News: Maharashtra Police on Tuesday lathi-charged people protesting against the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the school sweeper in the washroom in Thane district's Badlapur.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors who had gathered at railway station since morning amid outrage over the incident.

The protestors had refused to vacate the area demanding strict action. A few people were also seen pelting stones at the Police.

However, Opposition has slammed the Maharashtra government over lathi-charge.

Shiv Sena leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said that the action on protestors was wrong.

He also questioned a visit by the BJP leader and Minister Girish Mahajan at protest site instead of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. "Who is Girish Mahajan? Why was he here? Is he the Home Minister? The entire Maharashtra govt is not good, the CM, and DCMs, don't have the right to be in the govt," ANI quoted Danve as saying.

Danve said that Maharashtra CM is promoting ‘Ladki Bahini’ Yojana and here ‘Ladki Bahin’ are being targeted and tortured. “They are our sisters.”

Protesters, many of them angry parents, also vandalised the school building.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said action will be taken against the school. He said that the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won’t be spared.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Shakti bill and said that the incident at Badlapur school should not happen ‘anywhere in the country.’

"Not only in Badlapur, such incidents should not happen anywhere in the country. We were going to pass the Shakti Bill but our government was toppled. It is the responsibility of those who toppled our government and are now in power to pass the Shakti Bill and take stringent action," said Thackeray.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 08:23 PM IST
