Badlapur news: Protesters pelt stones at police amid ’rail roko’ agitation against sexual assaul of two students | Watch

  • Badlapur news: Protesters have occupied the Badlapur railway tracks since 10 am because of which the Central Railway's services have been affected between Ambernath to Karjat

Updated20 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
Protests erupted at Badlapur railway station in Thane district on Tuesday where local trains were stopped and agitators blocked the tracks
Protests erupted at Badlapur railway station in Thane district on Tuesday where local trains were stopped and agitators blocked the tracks

Badlapur News: On Tuesday, protesters at Badlapur railway station in Thane district, pelted stones at the Maharashtra police as 'rail roko' agitation intensified over the alleged sexual assault of two nursery kids by a male attendant.

Protests erupted at Badlapur railway station in Thane district on Tuesday where local trains were stopped and agitators blocked the tracks.

According to reports two nursey students were sexually assaulted by a male attendant in a Badlapur school last week. Residents in Badlapur protested against the sexual abuse of the two minor girls which occurred last week. The parents came to know about the incident on August 18 and filed an FIR.

Maharashtra Police have arrested a person in the case.

The Maharashtra police arrested the attendant at the Badlapur school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten at the school.

According to the complaint filed by the parents, the male attendant had sexually abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The girls later confined in their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was lodged and a case was registered against him. He was later arrested, the police said.

The Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila told news agency PTI that protesters had occupied the Badlapur railway tracks since 10 am in the morning of 20 August.

The ‘rail roko’ agitation affected train services between Ambernath to Karjat. The local trains on this route have been suspended and we have diverted the long route trains, Nila informed.

"We have requested the protesters to vacate the tracks to resume the rail services in these routes," Nila added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he has directed the police that the accused arrested for sexually abusing two girl students at a school in Badlapur in Thane district be booked under the attempt to rape charge.

Further, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the formation of an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police level senior IPS officer Arti Singh to investigate the sexual abuse incident that took place in Badlapur.

Thane Police Commissioner has also been ordered to submit a proposal today to take the case to a fast-track court to take strict action against the culprits.

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 02:57 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBadlapur news: Protesters pelt stones at police amid ’rail roko’ agitation against sexual assaul of two students | Watch

