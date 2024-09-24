Badlapur rape case: Cop who shot accused linked to Pradeep Sharma – encounter specialist convicted in fake killing case

23-year-old Akshay, accused of raping two nursery girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane, was shot by the cop in a police vehicle after he allegedly snatched a gun of a policeman and fired at police personnel

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Akshay was employed as a contractual sweeper at the school. He was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two minor girls in the school toilet.
Akshay was employed as a contractual sweeper at the school. He was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two minor girls in the school toilet.

Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was shot dead by a police officer who was previously part of the renowned encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma’s team, reports said on Tuesday.

Police fatally shot the 23-year-old accused of raping two nursery girls at a Badlapur school on Monday, September 23. The killing occurred when Shinde allegedly snatched a policeman's gun and fired, injuring an assistant police inspector.

Also Read | Badlapur case: ‘Who made CCTV footage disappear,’ Sanjay Raut slams Shinde govt

Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde, formerly part of renowned encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma's team – where he headed the anti-extortion cell of the Thane Crime Branch – retaliated, killing Akshay, NDTV reported. Sanjay Shinde's past experience includes working on high-profile cases, including the arrest of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar, in 2017.

Akshay was declared dead at Kalwa Civic Hospital.

Earlier this year, Pradeep was convicted and sentenced to life term in jail by the Bombay High Court over the fake encounter of Ramnarayan Gupta in 2006, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan.

Also Read | Bombay HC tells police not to act under pressure in Badlapur sexual abuse case

Sanjay is part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Maharashtra government to investigate the Badlapur rape case.

In 2012, Sanjay had faced inquiry after an accused in two murder cases, Vijay Palande, fled from the police custody. Sanjay's uniform was found in the vehicle in which Palande had escaped.

Sanjay had also faced another inquiry after he exchanged gunshots with another cop after getting drunk at a bar.

In the past, he was also under the scanner in a case related to kidnapping.

Akshay was employed as a contractual sweeper at the school. He was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two minor girls in the school toilet.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault cases hit Maharashtra’s image in country: Sharad Pawar

Pertinently, the mother of the accused slain has challenged the police claim of the events that led to his death in custody yesterday, NDTV reported.

According to the report, his family denied that he could fire at the cops and alleged they had pressured him to confess his role in the rape case.

"My son was afraid of bursting crackers and crossing the road. How can he shoot at policemen? The police also got the confessional statement written by him under pressure. What he was made to write, only he knows," the accused's mother and uncle, according to NDTV, told reporters last night.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBadlapur rape case: Cop who shot accused linked to Pradeep Sharma – encounter specialist convicted in fake killing case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.