Badlapur sexual abuse case: Accused Akshay Shinde succumbs to bullet injuries after exchange of fire in police vehicle

Thane Police on Monday said Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched the a cop's weapon and opened fire in the police vehicle; a police officer was also injured in the incident

