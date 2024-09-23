Thane Police on Monday said Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, succumbed to injuries in a retaliatory firing after he snatched the a cop's weapon and opened fire in the police vehicle; a police officer was also injured in the incident
