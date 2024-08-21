Badlapur sexual abuse case: Court extends police custody of accused sweeper until August 26

Badlapur sexual abuse case: A local court on Wednesday has extended the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two school girls till August 26.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Badlapur residents held massive protests at Maharashtra's Badlapur station on Tuesday against the sexual abuse by a sweeper at school involving two 4-year-old girls.
Badlapur residents held massive protests at Maharashtra’s Badlapur station on Tuesday against the sexual abuse by a sweeper at school involving two 4-year-old girls.

Badlapur sexual abuse case: A local court on Wednesday extended the police custody of the school sweeper arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two school girls at Badlapur in Maharashtra until August 26, reported PTI.

The Badlapur sexual assault case of two kindergarten girls has sparked widespread protests in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, thousands of protestors blocked train tracks at Badlapur railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district while agitating against the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by the sweeper in the school's washroom. Subsequently, services of some local and long-distance trains were either suspended or diverted.

Also Read | Who is Akshay Shinde? Accused arrested in Badlapur sexual assault case

The protestors also slammed the Eknath Shinde-led state government for its recently launched Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, which was rolled out on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The agitators suggested that instead of rolling out 1,500 a month to women under the scheme, the authorities should work on ensuring their safety and security. Agitators also ransacked the school premises, where the two four-year-olds were allegedly assaulted last week by a male attendant in the girl's toilet.

The victims were students of a pre-primary class at a co-ed school in Badlapur and were reportedly sexually assaulted by the 23-year-old male sweeper on August 12-13. As per media reports, the toilet for girls in the school was not supervised by female staff. According to the school authorities, the sweeper was hired on a contract basis this month.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault case: Thane police arrests 40 people | Top Updates

Protest politically motivated

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged that the protest at Badlapur in Thane district was politically motivated.

He suggested that these protests aimed to malign the state government and added that the majority of protesters were outsiders. “The protest was politically motivated because the protesters were not local residents. The local residents who were part of the protest could be counted on fingers,” PTI quoted the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh 2024 Live Updates: Protests, roadblocks begin amid tight security

Eknath Shinde charged at the opposition and said those doing politics over the incident should be ashamed, PTI reported. 

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBadlapur sexual abuse case: Court extends police custody of accused sweeper until August 26

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.30
    01:33 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -1.7 (-1.1%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.55
    01:33 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4.2 (3.1%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    01:33 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.85
    01:33 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    2.3 (0.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,337.40
    01:23 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    187 (8.7%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    872.70
    01:24 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    62.15 (7.67%)

    Castrol India

    269.75
    01:25 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.85 (7.51%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,609.00
    01:25 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    308.9 (7.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue