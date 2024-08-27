Badlapur sexual abuse case: Victims to identify accused in identification parade, says SIT

SIT will conduct an identification parade for victims to identify the accused in the Badlapur minors' sexual assault case. They will also prepare a psychological profile of the accused. 

Published27 Aug 2024, 07:36 PM IST
In the Badlapur minors' sexual assault case, SIT will conduct an identification parade and prepare a psychological profile of the accused.
In the Badlapur minors’ sexual assault case, SIT will conduct an identification parade and prepare a psychological profile of the accused.(PTI)

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Badlapur minors' sexual assault case will be doing an identification parade where the victims will identify the accused, SIT team said. Executive magistrate will be present during the parade.

Following that, SIT is also planning to prepare a psychological profile of the accused in this case which will help them further in the case, SIT team added.

Two four-year-old girls were reportedly sexually abused by a school attendant in Badlapur, leading to widespread protests. The state government has promised strict action against the perpetrator.

Bombay HC says ‘Badlapur police demonstrated greater sensitivity’

The Bombay High Court expressed its dissatisfaction with the initial investigation by the Badlapur police, emphasizing that they should have demonstrated greater sensitivity in handling the case.

The bench noted, "One of the victim girls and her family were asked to come to the police station to record their statement. The Badlapur police did not even attempt to record the statement at their house. There has been a serious lapse in the investigation by the Badlapur police."

The court also noted thar state education department could step in to ensure children are taught in school about gender equality and gender sensitisation from the pre-primary level itself.

"Male dominance and male chauvinism are still there. Until we teach our children at home about equality, nothing will happen. Till then, all these laws like Nirbhaya and all will not work," the bench said.

"We always speak about girls. Why don't we tell boys what is right and wrong? We need to change the mindset of boys when they are young. Teach them to respect women," it added.

The court said proper awareness is required and lamented the overuse of social media among children.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:36 PM IST
