Badlapur Sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde buried in Ulhasnagar amid protests

Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was buried in Ulhasnagar amid protests. He was shot dead on September 23 while being transported for questioning. His burial faced opposition due to the serious allegations against him.

Published29 Sep 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Thane: Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde (in vehicle) being taken from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for last rites, in Thane, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (
Thane: Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde (in vehicle) being taken from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for last rites, in Thane, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. ((PTI)

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Accused Akshay Shinde Buried: The body of Akshay Shinde, 24, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was buried at the Shantinagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, on Sunday evening. The burial took place around 6 PM under heavy police presence due to protests from local residents and organizations opposing the burial.

Badlapur sexual Assault: Background of the Incident

Akshay Shinde was shot dead on September 23 at approximately 6:15 PM while being transported from Taloja Jail to Badlapur for questioning related to a case filed by his former wife.

Also Read | ‘Our police will not clap..’: Fadnavis on accused Akshay Shinde’s death

According to police reports, Akshay Shinde managed to snatch the firearm of an Assistant Police Inspector (API) during the escort and fired, injuring the officer. In response, another officer from the escort team shot Shinde.

Badlapur sexual Assault: Protests and Challenges

Akshay Shinde's body remained in the morgue at Kalwa Civil Hospital for several days as police and family members faced difficulties in finding a burial site.

Also Read | Bombay HC questions police’s account in Badlapur ‘encounter’ case

Protests were organized by various groups, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena, who opposed the burial due to the serious nature of the allegations against Akshay Shinde.

Badlapur sexual Assault: Allegations of Sexual Assault

Akshay Shinde had been arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur just days before his death. Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town in Thane district.

Also Read | Badlapur encounter: Bombay HC asks why was accused ‘shot in head directly’

Akshay Shinde's father seeks police attention

The father of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead on September 23, has sought police protection for himself and kin claiming they were getting threats. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state DGP Rashmi Shukla and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde also alleged his son was killed in a conspiracy for political gains.

Also Read | Badlapur case: Akshay Shinde’s father moves HC, seeks SIT probe—Top 10 updates

"My family and I have been receiving threats," Anna said in his letter, adding his lawyer Amit Katarnavre and the latter's family too have been receiving threats. In view of the threats, all of them should be given police protection, Anna Shinde said in the letter.

(With agency inputs)

