Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde ’killed in fake encounter’, father files plea in Bombay HC

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde is brought to the JJ Hospital for postmortem, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Shinde's father has filed a plea in Bombay HC, claiming that his son was killed in a fake encounter.
Body of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde is brought to the JJ Hospital for postmortem, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. Shinde’s father has filed a plea in Bombay HC, claiming that his son was killed in a fake encounter.(PTI)

Badlapur sexual assault case: Alleging the encounter of Akshay Shinde, accused of the sexual harassment of minor girls in school, his father has filed a plea in Bombay High Court, reported ANI on Monday.

Shinde was killed in an alleged shootout with police a few days ago. While speaking to PTI earlier, Shinde's father said that the family would have accepted the verdict of a court after a fair trial. Speaking to PTI, he questioned the police's claim that Akshay snatched a policeman's gun and fired, leading to a retaliatory shooting and his death on Monday evening. 

"We want justice," Anna Shinde said. "My son was scared of bursting crackers; how can he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire," he said. Police had filed a charge sheet in the sexual assault case and he could have been put on trial, Anna Shinde further said. "The family would have accepted the verdict delivered by the court after a trial, but we are poor people; we don't have a voice," he said, claiming that police killed his son for some unknown reasons. 

The family would collect Akshay's body on Wednesday for the last rites, he said. After a post-mortem at state-run J J hospital here, Akshay Shinde's body was sent to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa in Thane district.

(This is a breaking, more to come)

