Business News/ News / India/  Badlapur sexual assault case: Kindergarten girls abused repeatedly over 15 days; chilling preliminary report says…

Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted at a Maharashtra school, leading to protests. The accused – a male attendant at the school – has been arrested. 

Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of a Maharashtra school this month — sparking widespread protests in the western state. The accused — a male attendant at the school in Thane district — was arrested last week and currently remains in custody. The Bombay High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team probing the case to file a report by August 27.

According to a preliminary report accessed by India Today, the kindergarteners were abused repeatedly over a 15 day period and found with ruptured hymens. The two-member committee also flagged several gaps in the response from the school authorities — including a delay in reporting the incident and failing to conduct any background checks before hiring the accused.

Thousands of people had hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks in Badlapur on Tuesday to protest the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

