Amid massive outrage over the sexual assault of two minor girls in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered suspension of three cops from Badlapur Police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident," said office of DCM in a post on X.

Stating that the incident of rape in Badlapur is very serious, Fadnavis said, "I strongly condemn this incident. The state government has formed an SIT under the leadership of a woman officer of IG rank to investigate the case." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fadnavis added that the government is trying to get the case to the fast-track court so that the victim's family can get justice as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan also visited Badlapur station and interacted with the people protesting there.