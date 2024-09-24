Shiv Sena workers celebrated at Badlapur railway station by displaying posters and distributing sweets following the death of sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde, who was shot by police in retaliatory firing.

Shiv Sena workers display posters and distribute sweets at Badlapur railway station in Thane, a day, after Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde, died after being shot at by Police in retaliatory firing.

Shinde was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

A contractual sweeper at the school in Badlapur, Shinde was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two girls in the school toilet.

As reported by PTI citing official, Shinde was killed near Mumbra Bypass in Thane on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while he was being ferried in a police vehicle as part of a probe into a case registered against him on the complaint of his former wife.

After he shot and injured an API, another officer from the police escort team fired at him, and he was declared dead by doctors at the Kalwa civil hospital, the official said.

His father Anna Shinde, however, said an inquiry should be conducted into his son's killing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Crime Unit officials of Thane city police obtained a transfer warrant to take charge of him in an FIR registered against him at Badlapur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 377, 324, 323, and 504, PTI reported, citing an official.

"The police team took charge of him at 5:30 pm. When the police vehicle, while returning, was at Mumbra Bypass between 6 PM and 6:15 PM, Askhay Anna Shinde (24) snatched the service revolver of API Nilesh More and fired three rounds at the police party. One of the bullets hit the lap of More. Two others got fired elsewhere," he said.

"In self-defence, another officer from the police party fired one round at the alleged accused, injuring him. API More and Shinde were rushed to Kalwa civic hospital where doctors referred More to Jupiter hospital. Shinde was declared dead by the doctors at Kalwa civic hospital. His body will be sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem," the release from the force said.