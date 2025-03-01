Badrinath avalanche: Four labourer, who got trapped after glacier burst, die in Chamoli

A total of four labourers died at an avalanche site in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, sources close to the development informed PTI.

The avalanche rescue operation is currently underway, led by the rescue team of the IBEX Brigade.

A total of 06 helicopters have been deployed for evacuation as the roads are blocked. The helicopters include 3 Cheetah helicopters from the Indian Army Aviation, 2 Cheetah helicopters from the Indian Air Force, and one civil helicopter hired by Indian Army.

As of now, 50 persons have been rescued so far. Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty. The injured are being prioritized for evacuation, official informed

Earlier in the day, officials said that rescuers pulled out 14 more labourers from the snow that engulfed a BRO camp in the high-altitude Mana village in Chamoli as search operations resumed at the site of the avalanche on Saturday.

Thirty-three labourers were rescued by Friday night.

Injured were taken to Joshimath Hospital District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said on Saturday that four army choppers have been pressed into rescue operations to save eight people still trapped under snow in the avalanche that struck near Mana Village in the Chamoli district of the state.

The Chamoli District Magistrate further said, "We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors' observation. Three of them are stable...I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and reviewed the rescue operation.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district," CM Dhami posted on X.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

Rain and snowfall hampered the rescue efforts on Friday and the operation was suspended as the night fell.

As the weather cleared up on Saturday, choppers joined the operation.

(This is a developing story)