Amid an avalanche warning, a glacier blast in Badrinath Dham has left over 57 workers feared trapped under snow.

The incident took place near a highway in the state's Chamoli region, less than five kilometres (3 miles) from the popular Hindu temple of Badrinath, which is visited by hundreds of thousands of devotees each year. The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath.

Meanwhile a video surfaced showing the current conditions in the region.

Senior police officer Nilesh Anand Bharne confirmed news agency ANI that at least 57 workers engaged in road construction in the border area, which adjoins Tibet, were trapped, .

Bharne said, "A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of ​​Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition."

Meanwhile, BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Executive Engineer CR Meena said that 57 workers were present at the spot. Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there.

Rescue workers were finding it difficult to reach the spot where the 47 were trapped due to heavy snowfall, ANI reported another senior official as saying.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted, "Sad news was received about many workers being buried under avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labour brothers."