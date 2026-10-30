Badrinath chopper crash: Six on board, including pilot, remain untraceable; rescue work underway | Here's what we know

A helicopter travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon, confirmed Uttarakhand disaster management officials. The update came after the helicopter went missing.

Badrinath helicopter crashes with six people on board One pilot and five passengers were on board. Six missing persons on board were Captain Himanshu and Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and HS Natraja among passengers.

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Rescue work is currently underway.

According to authorities in Chamoli district, teams have reached the crash site to conduct rescue operations.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

How chopper from Badrinath to Dehradun went missing The helicopter was operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd. It took off at approximately 13:14 hours and lost communication while flying over Joshimath valley.

As it became untraceable, teams from the Indian Army, District Administration, Chamoli, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to initiate search and rescue operations.

Later, smoke was seen rising near Chaien village in Joshimath, reported ANI.

What caused the crash Bad weather and snowfall are suspected to have caused the crash. However, an official statement on it has not been issued.

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The entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation has been grounded.

Chief Executive Officer of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), Prateek Jain, told ANI, "A helicopter belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation departed from Badrinath for the Sahastradhara heliport at 1:14 PM. We have been unable to trace the helicopter's location since it was passing through the vicinity of the Joshimath valley. Upon receiving this information, we mobilised the Chamoli district administration, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), and an Army unit to the area near the incident site to prepare for a proper rescue operation. As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of helicopters belonging to Trans Bharat Aviation has been grounded...According to initial information, there were 6 people on board—the pilot plus 5 others. We will share further details once we have confirmation..."

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CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reacts In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Reports have been received regarding an unfortunate helicopter crash near Chai village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, the Disaster Management Department, and the SDRF.

“I am personally monitoring the situation closely. I have issued instructions to ensure that those who are critically injured are immediately airlifted to a higher-level medical facility for better treatment. I pray to God for the safety of the passengers," he added.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



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Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.