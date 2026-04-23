Badrinath Dham 2026: Portals reopen — Check mandatory registrations, restrictions & all you need to know

Badrinath Yatra 2026: The portals of the Badrinath Dham, the revered shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu, have officially reopened for devotees today, 13 April. The ceremony took place in the early hours of the morning, marking the completion of the Char Dham circuit's opening for this season.

The temple was adorned with nearly 15-20 quintals of flowers. The opening ceremony was led by the Chief Priest (Rawal) and attended by thousands of devotees, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

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“I bow to Sri Badrish, the bestower of the four aims of life, the Lord of lords, the Master of the universe, who has made his abode in Bhumi-Vaikuntha,” Dhami wrote in an X post announcing the re-opening of Badrinath Dham. “On the auspicious occasion of the opening of the gates of Shri Badrinath Dham, the sacred land of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu, I was fortunate to be present.”

Entry restrictions on non-Hindus In a first, restrictions have been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus to three shrines — Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri. The Gangotri temple committee has mandated that non-sanatanis must consume 'panchgavya' (a combination of cow urine, dung, milk, curd and ghee) to enter the premises.

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The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has made it compulsory that non-Hindus submit an affidavit affirming faith in Sanatan Dharma for entry.

The Yamunotri Temple Committee, however, has decided to welcome all devotees irrespective of religion.

Authorities have also banned mobile phones and cameras inside all temple premises.

Badrinath Yatra 2026: Daily temple timings Once the initial rush of the opening day settles, the temple typically follows this schedule:

Nirmalya Darshan: 4:30 AM – 6:30 AM

General Darshan: 6:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Temple Break: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (Closed for rituals)

Evening Darshan: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Badrinath Yatra 2026: Mandatory registration process The Uttarakhand government has made registration compulsory for all pilgrims. You cannot visit the shrine without a valid Yatra Registration Letter (QR Code).

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Online Registration: Visit registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

WhatsApp Registration: Send 'YATRA' to +91-8394833833.

Mobile App: Use the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" app.

Offline: Registration counters are available at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Sonprayag, and Pandukeshwar.

Also Read | Kedarnath temple opens in Uttarakhand, marking start of Char Dham Yatra

Badrinath Yatra 2026: Step-by-step guide to register online This is the fastest way to get your QR-coded Yatra Pass, which is required at checkpoints like Sonprayag.

Visit the official portal at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Click on "Register/Login". You can register as an Individual, a Family, or a Tour Operator.

Enter your mobile number and email. You will receive an OTP; enter it to verify and create your password.

Once logged in, go to the dashboard and click "Create/Manage Tour Info". Select "Char Dham Yatra 2026" and choose Kedarnath, and any other shrines you plan to visit.

Enter the full name, age, gender, and address for each traveller.

You will need to upload the following documents:

- Passport-size photograph

- Valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

- Passport-size photograph - Valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport) After submission, your Yatra Registration Letter (e-Pass) containing a unique QR code will be generated.

Download and print a hard copy for travel.

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Badrinath temple: Travel and safety guidelines Weather: Even in April and May, temperatures in Badrinath can drop to 5°C or lower. Carry heavy woollens.

Health advisory: Badrinath is located at an altitude of approximately 10,279 feet. Pilgrims are advised to undergo a medical check-up and spend at least one night at a lower altitude (like Joshimath) to acclimatise.

Vehicle permits: If you are driving your own vehicle, you must obtain a Green Card or Trip Card via greencard.uk.gov.in.

Night restrictions: For safety, vehicle movement on mountain roads is restricted between 10 PM and 4 AM.