Chamoli: Badrinath Dham opened doors for devotees today morning with rituals and chanting and the tunes of army band. The Badrinath temple has been decorated with flowers and lights. This year, it is not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative COVID-19 test report or vaccination certificate.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The doors of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees with rituals and chanting and the tunes of army band with a large number of devotees present in Badrinath Dham. pic.twitter.com/LiCTexcbJu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, ahead of the opening ceremony, the senior officials of police had instructed the on-duty police personnel to be extra cautious.

Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham'.

The annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath Temple opened its doors for pilgrims on Friday morning.

Earlier this month, the state government capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams. A total of 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.