Badrinath Dham Yatra resumed today after it was suspended on Monday due to inclement weather as heavy rainfall was recorded in the state. The movement of pilgrims was suspended amid heavy rainfall followed by falling stones near Hanuman Chatti. Pilgrims going to Badrinath Dham were stopped at Pipalkoti, Chamoli, Nandprayag, Karnprayag and Gauchar, Govindghat.

"As soon as the weather cleared, 115 vehicles left Badrinath Dham this morning. The movement of passengers has started for Badrinath Dham" said Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "Due to heavy rains last night, movement of passengers were banned due to the falling of stones from the rock in Baldoda ahead of Hanuman Chatti on Badrinath National Highway and rising water in Lambagad drain."

Meanwhile, with 41 pilgrims dying en route to the Char Dham shrines since the start of the yatra on May 3, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday appealed to devotees to embark on the pilgrimage only after consulting their doctors.

Four pilgrims died of cardiac arrest on Monday -- each on their way to the Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath temples. With these deaths, 14 pilgrims have died so far en route to Yamunotri, four on their journey to Gangotri, 15 to Kedarnath and eight on their way to Badrinath, according to official figures.

"Pilgrims who are not perfectly fit should not set out on the pilgrimage without doctor's permission," Dhami said at a programme in Almora.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It is open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).