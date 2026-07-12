Badrinath temple donation theft case: CCTV shows accused 'suspiciously stealing' cash, gold coins, SIT intensifies probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded statements of five witnesses and recovered CCTV footage as it intensified its probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Badrinath Dham temple, the Uttarakhand Police said on Sunday.

Sharing an update in the case, the Uttarakhand Police told ANI that the Temple Committee will submit the bank records of the last three years today, July 12. It added that the CCTV footage from July 2, 2026 was recovered, in which the accused can be seen collecting the cash suspiciously."

Advertisement

According to news agency ANI, the team visited the shrine and examined fresh evidence, including CCTV footage and the accused's call records.

Also Read | Badrinath temple donations row: Panel to probe alleged irregularities

Uttarakhand Police claimed that CCTV footage showed the alleged accused, suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal, "suspiciously hiding or stealing" cash, gold and silver coins, shaligram stones and offering envelopes from the temple's donation counting room.

Advertisement

Police said the accused was seen making repeated trips between the donation counting room and his office, leading investigators to suspect that the stolen items were being concealed there.

The Uttarakhand Police said on Saturday, “The accused, Pramod Nautiyal, is seen suspiciously hiding or stealing bundles of ₹500 and ₹100 notes, along with gold and silver coins, shaligram stones, and envelopes of offerings estimated to contain ₹10 to 12 thousand rupees.”

"Furthermore, while doing so, he is seen going back and forth between his office and the counting room two to three times. The police suspect that after stealing money, gold and silver coins, etc., from the counting room, he would store them in his office. This sequence of events was observed in the CCTV footage from July 2," police were quoted by ANI as saying.

Advertisement

Also Read | Avalanche strikes Kanchan Ganga area near Badrinath, no loss of life

The SIT has now expanded the scope of its investigation by examining CCTV footage from additional dates and analysing the call detail records of the suspended employee.

"On this basis, the SIT is now scanning the CCTV footage from June 25 and 29. The SIT has also begun scrutinising Nautiyal's call records," the police added.

What's the case? The investigation stems from alleged irregularities detected during the counting of cash offerings made by devotees at the Badrinath temple on July 2, ANI reported.

A preliminary inquiry allegedly found that cash was removed from the counting area in violation of established procedures.

The FIR in the case was registered at Badrinath Police Station following a complaint by BKTC In-charge Temple Officer Yudhvir Pushpwan, whose statement was also recorded by the SIT.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kedarnath Committee bans photography, videography inside temple premises

Statements of other BKTC officials, including CCTV control officer Panwar and Harender Kothari, who was present during the counting of donations, were also recorded as part of the investigation.

Accused Nautiyal moves court Meanwhile, Nautiyal moved the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his suspension and the FIR lodged against him. The matter was heard by Justice Alok Mehra, who directed the BKTC to file its response. The next hearing is scheduled for July 16.

The case is currently being investigated simultaneously by the police, SIT, the BKTC's departmental inquiry committee, and a high-level committee headed by the Garhwal Commissioner.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Badrinath temple donation theft case: CCTV shows accused 'suspiciously stealing' cash, gold coins, SIT intensifies probe