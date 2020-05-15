Chamoli: Portals of Badrinath Temple were opened today morning after a six-month-long winter break. The doors of the famous shrine in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was opened at 4:30 am. No one was allowed to visit the temple due to the coronavirus lockdown . About 28 people, including the chief priest were present on the occasion. Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, Dharm Adhikari, Badrinath Temple while speaking to ANI said that the temple offered prayers on the behalf of those devotees who could not attend.

"On behalf of those who could not make it to the temple, I would like to say that we have offered prayers on your behalf. We prayed to the almighty God for your safety and security," he said.

The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers amid the opening ceremony. The Badrinath Temple is along the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district at a height of over 10,000 feet.

On April 29, the portals of Kedarnath Temple were also thrown open.

The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri—are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain completely snowbound. The Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were opened on April 26 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

-With agency inputs

