Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May

The portals of Badrinath temple will reopen on 18 May at 4.15 am, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the Himalayan temple was decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday at Narendra Nagar palace, the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals.

The oil containing pitcher (Gadu Ghada) which is sent from the palace to the temple ahead of the opening of its gates will leave for its journey to Badrinath on 29 April.

The gates of the famous Himalayan temple located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter during which it remains snowbound.

The chardhan yatra had ended on 19 November last year with the closure of Badrinath port

Badrinath had a delayed opening last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and a substantially reduced number of pilgrims could visit it owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

