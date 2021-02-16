Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May
Badrinath temple

Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST Staff Writer

The gates of the famous Himalayan temple located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter during which it remains snowbound

The portals of Badrinath temple will reopen on 18 May at 4.15 am, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The portals of Badrinath temple will reopen on 18 May at 4.15 am, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the Himalayan temple was decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday at Narendra Nagar palace, the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

SC to hear PIL for including members of legal fraternity in priority category for Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the Himalayan temple was decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday at Narendra Nagar palace, the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

SC to hear PIL for including members of legal fraternity in priority category for Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

The oil containing pitcher (Gadu Ghada) which is sent from the palace to the temple ahead of the opening of its gates will leave for its journey to Badrinath on 29 April.

The gates of the famous Himalayan temple located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter during which it remains snowbound.

The chardhan yatra had ended on 19 November last year with the closure of Badrinath port

Badrinath had a delayed opening last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and a substantially reduced number of pilgrims could visit it owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.