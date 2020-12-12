Badrinath Temple wrapped in blanket of snow. See pics

OPEN APP
1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2020, 01:25 PM IST Staff Writer

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the portals of the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, one of the Char Dham (four Hindu pilgrimage sites), is closed for the winter since November 19.

The shrine of Badrinath was covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday as Uttarakhand witnessed heavy snowfall.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand is likely to witness very light to light rain/snowfall at a few places in the districts of the Garhwal region, and at isolated places in the districts of Kumaon region on Saturday.

Badrinath
View Full Image
Badrinath (ANI)

Snowfall is likely to occur at places situated above 2,500 m from the sea level.

Photo: ANI
View Full Image
Photo: ANI

