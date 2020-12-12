Badrinath Temple wrapped in blanket of snow. See pics

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the portals of the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, one of the Char Dham (four Hindu pilgrimage sites), is closed for the winter since November 19.
The shrine of Badrinath was covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday as Uttarakhand witnessed heavy snowfall.
According to Indian Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand is likely to witness very light to light rain/snowfall at a few places in the districts of the Garhwal region, and at isolated places in the districts of Kumaon region on Saturday.
