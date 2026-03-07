Badshah apologises for Tateeree song release, says 'aisa koi iraada nahi tha'; Police to issue Look Out Circular

Badshah song controversy: Badshah, on Saturday, apologised via a video on his official Instagram handle, after he was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.

“Mera aisa koi irada nahi tha..taki mai Haryana ke bacche ya woman ke baare mai aisi baatein karu" said Badshah.

"I never intended to say anything objectionable against any woman or child from Haryana, he said. I am from the Hip-hop genre where lyrics often show looking down on competitors. These are never for any woman or child, now will I do this,” the rapper musician said in his video.

According to PTI, Haryana Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular against the rapper-musician to prevent him from leaving the country.

Additionally, notices have been issued to the rapper to remove the music video from all social media platforms, reported PTI, citing a police statement.

What is the case against Badshah? The series of developments come after police on Friday registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident. The complainant alleged the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video, ‘Tateeree’.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) have been slapped against the rapper, mentioned a report by PTI.

Badshah's apology In his video message, Badshah said that his new song has been released and acknowledged that some people of Haryana were upset over certain lyrics and visuals used in the track.

“My new song 'Tateeree' has been released. I am seeing that sentiments of many people of Haryana have been hurt because of the portion of lyrics and visual representation in the song. I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me, my language, food and lifestyle, my identity is from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi,” Badshah said.

“I have always tried to take Haryanvi language and culture to take new heights. But if anyone one is hurt, I seek apology. I expect that you will forgive me by considering me the son of Haryana,” he added.

What's next for Badshah? Panchkula police has issued a formal notice directing Badshah to appear before the police immediately.

Several police teams have been formed to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, reported PTI, citing a statement by the Haryana Police that was issued on Saturday.