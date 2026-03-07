Badshah new song controversy: Why was he booked? What are the charges, what's next for him - Explained in 10 points

Indian rapper musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, has been at the centre of controversy after his new Haryanvi music video ‘Teteeree’ recently went live. He has been booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the new song.

What are the allegations, and what exactly is the controversy around Badshah's new song? Here’s everything you need to know — all explained in 10 key points.

Badshah new song controversy: 10 points Why was Badshah booked? The rapper-musician was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released music video ‘Teteeree’. What does the complaint say? An FIR was lodged against Badshah after a resident of Haryana's Panchkula alleged the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video. What are the charges? Police lodged the FIR under various provisions of law – alleging the use of Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. BNS Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) have also been slapped against the rapper, reported PTI. What is the controversy? Police said the video shows minor girls in school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies. “The use of words such as 'Badshala' in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics,” PTI reported, citing police statement. What happened after the complaint? Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular against Badshah, considering possibilities of him leaving the country. Badshah's apology: On Saturday, Badshah released a video statement on his official Instagram handle, where he apologised for the music video. "I never intended to say anything objectionable against any woman or child from Haryana…I am from the Hip-hop genre where lyrics often show looking down on competitors. These are never for any woman or child, now will I do this," he said.

"I have always tried to take Haryanvi language and culture to take new heights. But if anyone one is hurt, I seek apology. I expect that you will forgive me by considering me the son of Haryana," Badshah added.

7. What aspects police is probing? Police said it is also looking into whether the makers of the video took proper approval for showing what appears to be a government school premises and a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot. If required approvals were not taken, legal action will be taken, the police said.

8. What's next for Badshah? Panchkula police has issued a formal notice directing Badshah to appear before the police immediately. Several police teams have also been constituted to ensure the rapper's arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, the Haryana Police said in a statement, reported news wire PTI.

9. Video taken off platforms? Besides the Look Out Circulars, raids at locations by police, notices have been issued to remove the ‘Teteeree’ music video from all social media platforms.

10. Haryana Education Minister condemns video: On Friday, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government has taken cognisance of the music video. The depiction of school girls in the song and the manner our culture is shown in it is condemnable, he said.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to the rapper.

