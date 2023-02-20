BAFTA 2023: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) hosted its annual 'Film Awards' at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.

Actor Richard E. Grant hosted the televised ceremony, attended by nominees including Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Colin Farrell. Guests and presenters walked the red carpet on the south bank of the River Thames included Eddie Redmayne, Brian Cox, Florence Pugh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Lily James.

Many wore blue ribbons in support of refugees and displaced people. Heir to the throne Prince William, who is president of Britain's film and television academy, attended alongside his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

Helen Mirren paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Mirren portrayed the late monarch onscreen in “The Queen" and onstage in “The Audience."

Antiwar German movie “All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday. It is a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English. The film led the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.

Austin Butler was a surprise best actor winner for “Elvis." Baz Lurhmann’s flamboyant musical also won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and makeup. Cate Blanchett won the best actress prize for orchestral drama “Tár."

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Outstanding British Film: The Banshees of Inisherin

British Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

Director: Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Lead Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis

Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Original Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin

Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front

Film not in English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary: Navalny

Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Sound: All Quiet on the Western Front

Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey

Costume Design: Elvis

