Antiwar German movie “All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday. It is a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English. The film led the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.