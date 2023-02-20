BAFTA 2023: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) hosted its annual 'Film Awards' at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.
BAFTA 2023: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) hosted its annual 'Film Awards' at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday.
Actor Richard E. Grant hosted the televised ceremony, attended by nominees including Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Colin Farrell. Guests and presenters walked the red carpet on the south bank of the River Thames included Eddie Redmayne, Brian Cox, Florence Pugh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Lily James.
Actor Richard E. Grant hosted the televised ceremony, attended by nominees including Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Colin Farrell. Guests and presenters walked the red carpet on the south bank of the River Thames included Eddie Redmayne, Brian Cox, Florence Pugh, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Lily James.
Many wore blue ribbons in support of refugees and displaced people. Heir to the throne Prince William, who is president of Britain's film and television academy, attended alongside his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.
Many wore blue ribbons in support of refugees and displaced people. Heir to the throne Prince William, who is president of Britain's film and television academy, attended alongside his wife Kate, Princess of Wales.
Helen Mirren paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Mirren portrayed the late monarch onscreen in “The Queen" and onstage in “The Audience."
Helen Mirren paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. Mirren portrayed the late monarch onscreen in “The Queen" and onstage in “The Audience."
Antiwar German movie “All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday. It is a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English. The film led the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.
Antiwar German movie “All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday. It is a visceral depiction of life and death in the World War I trenches based on Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, won Edward Berger the best director award. Its other trophies included adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English. The film led the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.
Austin Butler was a surprise best actor winner for “Elvis." Baz Lurhmann’s flamboyant musical also won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and makeup. Cate Blanchett won the best actress prize for orchestral drama “Tár."
Austin Butler was a surprise best actor winner for “Elvis." Baz Lurhmann’s flamboyant musical also won trophies for casting, costume design and hair and makeup. Cate Blanchett won the best actress prize for orchestral drama “Tár."
Here is the full list of winners:
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Outstanding British Film: The Banshees of Inisherin
Outstanding British Film: The Banshees of Inisherin
British Short Film: An Irish Goodbye
British Short Film: An Irish Goodbye
Director: Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Director: Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Lead Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis
Lead Actor: Austin Butler, Elvis
Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Original Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin
Original Screenplay: The Banshees of Inisherin
Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet on the Western Front
Film not in English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front
Film not in English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front
Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Animated Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front
Sound: All Quiet on the Western Front
Sound: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey
EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.