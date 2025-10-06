Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shashtri vows 'Ghar Wapasi' of 'anti-Hindus' ahead of Sambhal visit

Bhageshwar Dham Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri vowed “Ghar-Wapasi” of “anti-Hindus” ahead of his Sambhal visit. His statement comes before his padyatra from 7th November to 16th November to promote “social harmony” and to make the country a “Hindu Rashtra”.

“I will go to Sambhal soon. There will not be any corner of the country which I will not visit. We will make anti-Hindus either leave the country or we will do their ‘Ghar-wapasi’,” Dhirendra Shastri said, according to ANI.

While visiting the Lord Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, he said, "It feels great to come to Kashi. We are going to undertake a padyatra from November 7 to November 16 for social harmony and to make India a Hindu Rashtra. For that, we prayed at the feet of Lord Vishwanath today. The country must be saved. If we do not want the situation in India to be like the situation in our neighbouring countries, then social harmony in the country is necessary. It is very important to remove animosity."

He added, “It is very important for India to be declared a Hindu Rashtra. India is an undeclared Hindu Rashtra. It is necessary to make India a Hindu Rashtra in the thoughts and hearts of the people."

Sambhal violence Last year on November 24, the violence broke out during a court-mandated Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspection at the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 500-year-old mosque located in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which is under ASI protection. The survey was ordered in response to claims that the mosque was built over a demolished Hindu temple from the Mughal era.

While the initial phase of the survey was carried out without incident, tensions flared during the second visit when the mosque's wuzu khana (ablution tank) was drained, allegedly to examine its depth. This action sparked rumors that excavation work was being done to dismantle the mosque. The head of the mosque committee attempted to calm the situation by assuring people that no demolition was taking place. Though some were persuaded and left, others remained agitated.

‘Due to spread of Hindutva ideology, religious conversions being curbed’ Shastri made a strong statement during a recent event, saying “due to spread of Hindutva ideology, religious conversions are being curbed” in Chhattisgarh. He referred to the state as a “land of victory, devotion to the motherland, Hindutva, and Ram”.

“The situation in Chhattisgarh is changing. In the coming days, Chhattisgarh may become the first state where voices against religious conversion will be raised in every village, and conversions will stop. Naxalism is the biggest blot on Chhattisgarh's image, which is about to be cleaned soon. Many congratulations to all the soldiers who risk their lives without fear and are facing the Naxalites with complete determination... Gradually, this stain on Chhattisgarh will be washed away...” he mentioned.