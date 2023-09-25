Baghel asks Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal to join PM-JAY1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Highlighting the benefits accruing to the most vulnerable communities of the country, Baghel urged Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal to join the AB PM-JAY scheme
New Delhi: The union minister of state (health) SP Singh Baghel on Monday urged the state governments of Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal to join the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message