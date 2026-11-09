Bahadurgarh tops air pollution chart with AQI of 400, Delhi ranks 10th

New Delhi: Bahadurgarh in Haryana recorded the highest air pollution level among the listed cities, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 400 at 4 pm on Monday, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) official SAMEER app bulletin. The 4 pm AQI bulletin is based on the 24-hour average.

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Charkhi Dadri in Haryana ranked second with an AQI of 389, followed by Khora in Uttar Pradesh at 380 and Rohtak at 378. Khairthal in Rajasthan recorded an AQI of 362, while Anpara in Uttar Pradesh registered 355, putting both cities in the 'very poor' category.

Faridabad and Panchgaon in Haryana and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded an AQI of 350. Kaithal in Haryana recorded an AQI of 347, while Gurugram registered 345. New Delhi registered an AQI of 344, placing the national capital 10th on the list.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which city recorded the highest AQI in the 4 pm pollution bulletin? ⌵ Bahadurgarh in Haryana topped the list with an AQI of 400, in the ‘very poor’ category. New Delhi recorded 344 and ranked 10th. 2 How was the AQI in the 4 pm bulletin calculated? ⌵ The CPCB bulletin on its SAMEER app reported 24-hour average AQI readings as of 4 pm on Monday. 3 Why did air pollution rise after Diwali in Delhi and northern India? ⌵ The reports linked the post-Diwali rise to firecracker emissions and other pollution sources. They also cited vehicle emissions, stubble burning and weather conditions that limited pollutant dispersion. 4 What does an AQI of 400 mean under CPCB categories? ⌵ An AQI from 301 to 400 is classified as ‘very poor’ and is associated with respiratory illness after prolonged exposure, even among healthy people. The ‘severe’ category begins at 401. 5 What restrictions were in force under GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Stage 3 barred BS-III petrol and BS-IV or older diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and specified NCR districts, and banned dust-generating construction and demolition across NCR. Restrictions also applied to certain commercial diesel goods vehicles.

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The data showed that nine of the 12 listed cities recorded AQI levels of 350 or above, indicating a significant deterioration in air quality across parts of northern India.

The concentration of highly polluted cities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi highlights the growing air-quality problem in northern India. According to an official, several cities across north India reported a spike in air pollution following Diwali, with air quality deteriorating amid increased emissions from firecrackers and other pollution sources. The rise in pollution levels has renewed concerns over the region’s air quality and the need for stricter enforcement of pollution-control measures.

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Capital punishment Meanwhile, Delhi recorded one of its most polluted Diwalis, with the average AQI touching 376 on 8 November.

On Monday, several localities in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 350, indicating very poor to severe air quality. Areas with high pollution levels included Delhi Technical University (409), Narela (399), Chandni Chowk (394), Bawana (392), Burari crossing (390) and Lodhi Road (384).

Under CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 falls is considered 'good', indicating minimal health impact. A reading between 51 and 100 is classified as 'satisfactory', while an AQI of 101-200 falls under the 'moderate' category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as 'poor', and may cause breathing discomfort to people with prolonged exposure, particularly those with respiratory conditions. The 'very poor' cetegory covers AQI readings between 301 and 400 and is associated with respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, even among healthy people. The highest category, 'severe', applies to AQI levels between 401 and 500. At these pollution levels, even healthy people may experience respiratory effects, while those with existing health conditions may face more serious impacts.

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Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework designed to prevent air quality from deteriorating once pollution crosses specific thresholds, is currently active across Delhi-NCR, alongside special vehicle and dust-control rules that took effect on 1 November.

Imposed on 6 November, GRAP Stage 3 bans BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel (or older) four-wheelers from plying in Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Dust-generating construction and demolition (C&D) activities are banned across NCR. Additionally, Delhi-registered BS-IV (and older) commercial diesel medium goods vehicles are barred from plying, while similar vehicles registered outside the capital face a total entry ban.

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About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.