Bahraich violence latest updates: Clashes escalate, shops & vehicles set afire, 30 detained; Internet suspended

Protests were held at several places even as police forces conducted flag marches in the affected area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. Clashes erupted on Sunday after a 22-year-old man was shot dead during a Durga idol immersion procession.

Livemint
Published14 Oct 2024, 03:58 PM IST
People protest following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
People protest following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion, in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.(PTI)

As communal violence escalated in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, shops and vehicles were set on fire and restless crowds, some people armed with sticks and iron rods, roamed the streets.

Protests were held at several places even as police forces conducted flag marches in the affected area.

To disperse the protestors, the police resorted to tear gas and lathi charge.

Security has been increased in the area to maintain law and order. According to a Hindustan Times report, the local administration has suspended the Internet.

The communal clashes erupted on Sunday after a 22-year-old man was shot during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The dispute started after a disagreement over music being blasted out from loudspeakers during the procession.

According to the police, a man has been booked and around 30 people were detained in connection with the unrest that broke out in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through on Sunday.

Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

"The situation is being brought under control and anti-social elements are being chased away," Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bahraich Vrinda Shukla told PTI Videos.

Shukla said that 25 to 30 people had been detained and efforts were on to bring normalcy in the affected areas.

An adequate police force has been deployed, the SP added.

In a post on social media platform X, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: "Any conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of Uttar Pradesh will not be successful. Those who protect the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be cautious and vigilant."

"The bright future of the state will not be allowed to be tampered with," he said in Hindi.

Reacting to the violence, Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X in Hindi: "The news of violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, and the inaction of the administration are extremely sad and unfortunate."

"I appeal to the chief minister of the state and the state administration to take immediate action, take the public into confidence and stop the violence. Strictest action should be taken against the culprits. My humble appeal to the public, please do not take the law into your own hands," she added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has denounced the violence and directed the administration to communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersions done on time.

He also directed police to deploy personnel at the immersion sites.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 03:58 PM IST
