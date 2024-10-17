Bahraich murder accused killed in ’encounter’ while fleeing to Nepal, another injured

Sarfaraz, a suspect in the Bahraich violence case, was shot and killed by Uttar Pradesh Police. Another suspect, Talib, was also injured as they attempted to flee to Nepal.

Updated17 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Bikes burnt following Sunday night violence during Durga idol immersion in Bahraich. (PTI Photo)
Bikes burnt following Sunday night violence during Durga idol immersion in Bahraich. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

One of the suspects in the Bahraich violence case, identified as Sarfaraz, died on Thursday after being shot by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Another suspect, Talib, was also shot as both attempted to escape to Nepal.

Police told sources close to Network 18 that 5 people were arrested and two of them attempted to flee

Violence erupted in Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday during a Durga Puja immersion procession over loud music being played near a place of worship. Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died from gunshot wounds. The incident led to widespread vandalism and arson, with mobs torching houses, shops, hospitals, and vehicles. Police have filed multiple FIRs and detained 55 suspects. Heavy security has been deployed in the town.

Internet services restored in Bahraich

Internet services were restored in Bahraich on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj.

The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless."

"The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds. No other fatalities occurred in this incident. We request everyone to ignore rumours and refrain from spreading false information," Tripathi added.

On resumption of internet services after four days, Mandal Deepak Soni, President, UP Udyog Vyapar Manadal, Bahraich chapter, said, "Internet has become essential for business just as air, water and light are for life. Even rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and small traders rely on online payment systems. The internet shutdown severely impacted business worth millions. Now, we expect improvement."

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Bahraich murder accused killed in 'encounter' while fleeing to Nepal, another injured

