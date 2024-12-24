A group of men thrashed the truck driver, some kicking him while others used a slipper to hit him, while the crowd released the men trapped underneath. A bloodied patch on the ground was also visible in the video.

“Bahut cheekhe hum, nahi roka unhone (We screamed a lot, he didn't stop)," said the man who was dragged by a truck on Agra highway. “Ghaseete hue le gaya humko (dragged us away)," he shared from his hospital bed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video of a horrific accident from the Agra highway that went viral on social media showed a man with his head sticking out of a moving truck, along with his bike, and another man stuck beneath it. The viral video caught the attention of police, who then arrested the truck driver.

Here's what happened On Sunday night, Zakir and his friend were returning home after having a meal, but “as soon as we crossed a truck, it hit the accelerator. Our bike got stuck under it, and so did our leg," he said, recalling the gut-wrenching horror. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trapped under a moving truck, Zakir, a resident of Nunhai in Agra, was filmed screaming for help as the heavy vehicle continued to drag him on the Agra highway.

In the 36-second clip, Zakir could be seen gesturing to a biker for help as the truck continued to accelerate away.

Thankfully, other motorists on the highway managed to overtake the truck and stop it in time, saving the lives of the two men. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: This video contains graphic visuals that may be distressing or disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. Please proceed with caution.

As soon as the truck halted, a small crowd assembled to save the men and stop the driver from running away.

In another clip circulating on social media, a group of men are seen thrashing the driver, some kicking him while some others used a slipper to hit him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The crowd then pushes the truck to release the men trapped underneath. A bloodied patch on the ground is also visible in the video.

The driver has been arrested, reported NDTV, citing the police.

“A video is going viral on social media. In this video, a person is being dragged for a long distance by a truck. A case has been filed against the truck driver, and he has been arrested," a senior police official was quoted as saying by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The people who were being dragged have been admitted to a hospital, the official added.