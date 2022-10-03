Bail plea of Wadhawan brothers dismissed by Delhi court in DHFL scam case

According to the FIR based on a complaint made by Union Bank of India, DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhwan, the then Director, and other accused persons allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy the said accused Kapil Wadhwan and others induced the consortium banks to sanction huge loans aggregating to ₹42,871.42 crore.