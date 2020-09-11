Bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother rejected by Mumbai special court

A special court in Mumbai today rejected the bail plea of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

They were arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case. They are Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail saying Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of questioning, is currently in judicial custody.

Rhea's bail application said no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities. It said there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by the NCB, ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

During the hearing before the court yesterday, the NCB had opposed the bail application filed by the accused. It had said that Showik Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.

While opposing the bail to Showik, NCB said that if released on bail he may tamper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using her (Rhea) position in the society and money power.

"Accused Rhea Chakraborty has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During statement present accused Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drug and financial transaction and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and applicant Showik Chakraborty in this regard. Therefore it is clear from the statement that the applicant is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the NCB had said in its response to the bail application of the accused.

