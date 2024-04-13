Baisakhi 2024: The Delhi Traffic Police released an advisory on Saturday ahead of the Baisakhi celebrations at Guruji ka Ashram (Bade Mandir), notifying commuters about traffic regulations in specific areas of the city.

In a post on X, the traffic police said: “In view of Baisakhi celebrations at Guru Ji ka Ashram (Bade Mandir) on April 13, 2024, traffic regulations will be effective."

“Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg," it added.

The advisory said “all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination".

It, however, advised the emergency vehicles to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, instead of Dera Road and Mandi Road.

Baisakhi celebrations will be held at Guruji Ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines Road and Mehrauli, with the police expecting a gathering of 55,000 to 60,000 devotees from across Delhi-NCR as well as neighbouring states.

The traffic police has requested the commuters to make use of public transport, especially metro services.

Further, the public has been advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions.

"Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the advisory said.

In another post, it added, “Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Wazirabad towards Majnu ka Tila near Gurudwara due to heavy footfall/ pedestrian movement in view of Vaisakhi Parv. Kindly avoid the stretch."

The Baisakhi festival commemorates the foundation day of the ''Khalsa Panth'' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. On this significant day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh instituted the 'Order of Khalsa' in the sacred city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by initiating the 'Panj Pyare’ (beloved ones) from various castes.

Additionally, Baisakhi signifies the beginning of the harvest season.

(With inputs from PTI)

