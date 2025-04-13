Baisakhi 2025: ‘Celebrate the spirit of togetherness,’ says PM Narendra Modi; President Droupadi Murmu wishes too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to extend his greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi, wishing everyone joy, hope and prosperity. Baisakhi, celebrated to mark the start of the new year in some parts of India and considered a harvest festival, falls on April 13 and sometimes on April 14.

“Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal,” he said.

Harvest festivals represent India's social traditions and unity in diversity The President's Secretariat issued an official statement stating that President Droupadi Murmu also shared greetings on the eve of numerous festivals, namely Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu Pirapu, which are being celebrated on April 13, 14, and 15. “On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad,” President Murmu mentioned.

President Murmu stated that these harvest festivals reflect India's social traditions and embody its unity in diversity.

"These festivals celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers and express our gratitude to them. These festivals also give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy," she added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Baisakhi Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami termed Baisakhi festival a symbol of "prosperity" and “public faith”. He said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Baisakhi festival, a symbol of prosperity and public faith. May this holy festival bring new consciousness, enthusiasm and excitement in the life of all of you, this is my prayer to God. #HappyBaisakhi.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Baisakhi “The tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, endowed us with a distinct identity from the entire world by creating the Khalsa, free from caste and color discrimination, on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Congratulations to all the devotees who are bowing down at the feet of the Guru today on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi,” Mann said.

Meanwhile, Aarti was held at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Baisakhi. Devotees performed prayers and took a holy dip at the spiritual Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to mark the celebration of Baisakhi.