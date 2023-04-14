Baisakhi, Bihu and more; spring harvesting festivals are here in India2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 12:01 PM IST
At heart, India is an agricultural country with the spring harvest marking a major festival in many parts of the country
India is a land of diverse cultures, cuisines and festivals with hundreds of festivals celebrated across the country each year. However, spring harvest is an important time in the country with people in various parts of the country praying to the gods for a better harvest in the coming year. The spring harvesting festival also coincides with the New Year in certain states and religions.
