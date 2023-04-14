India is a land of diverse cultures, cuisines and festivals with hundreds of festivals celebrated across the country each year. However, spring harvest is an important time in the country with people in various parts of the country praying to the gods for a better harvest in the coming year. The spring harvesting festival also coincides with the New Year in certain states and religions.

Here are some of the most popular spring harvesting festivals in India:

Baisakhi

The festival of Baisakhi, which is mainly celebrated in the north Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. It is also a commemoration of the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

During Baisakhi, people in these states celebrate with great joy and enthusiasm, by singing and dancing to folk songs and performing the energetic Bhangra dance.

Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of the most popular festivals in Assam and is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Assamese New Year. This year, the festival will be observed from April 14 to April 20. According to ancient mythology, the festival dates back to around 3500 BC, when an indigenous tribe in the northeastern part of the world offered sacrifices for a good harvest.

Today, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout Assam, with people preparing delicious traditional dishes, singing and dancing with their friends and family

Poila Baisakh

Coinciding with the Bengali New Year, Poila Baisakh is celebrated with much enthusiasm by the Bengali community across the globe. The festival is celebrated on April 15 every year.

People celebrate Poila Baisakh by wearing new clothes, visiting temples and exchanging sweets with their loved ones.

Vishu

Vishu marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year and falls on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam. The festival is celebrated with much fervor across Karnataka and Kerala on April 14.

As per mythology, Lord Krishna killed the demon Narkasura on Vishu while the festivals has also been associated with the return of Sun God.

Puthandu

Puthandu is an important festival celebrated by the Tamil community across the world. It marks the start of the Tamil New Year and falls on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai. Usually falling on the second week of April, the festival will be celebrated on April 14 this year.