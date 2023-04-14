Baisakhi, Bihu and more; spring harvesting festivals are here in India

Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of the most popular festivals in Assam and is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Assamese New Year. This year, the festival will be observed from April 14 to April 20. According to ancient mythology, the festival dates back to around 3500 BC, when an indigenous tribe in the northeastern part of the world offered sacrifices for a good harvest.