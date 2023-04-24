Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential face IT probe for evading taxes since 20171 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The Income Tax officials have estimated that the insurance companies under probe owe about ₹5,000 crore in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties since July 2017, when the government implemented the GST, the report said
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have been issued show-cause notices for evading taxes since 2017, as part of an Income Tax Department probe spanning 16 insurers for evading about ₹5,000 crore ($610 million) in unpaid dues, news agency Reuters reported.
