Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential face IT probe for evading taxes since 2017

The Income Tax officials have estimated that the insurance companies under probe owe about ₹5,000 crore in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties since July 2017, when the government implemented the GST, the report said
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have been issued show-cause notices for evading taxes since 2017, as part of an Income Tax Department probe spanning 16 insurers for evading about ₹5,000 crore ($610 million) in unpaid dues, news agency Reuters reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have been issued show-cause notices for evading taxes since 2017, as part of an Income Tax Department probe spanning 16 insurers for evading about ₹5,000 crore ($610 million) in unpaid dues, news agency Reuters reported.
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) officials have estimated that the insurance companies under probe owe about ₹5,000 crore in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties since July 2017, when the government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the report said.
The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) officials have estimated that the insurance companies under probe owe about ₹5,000 crore in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties since July 2017, when the government implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the report said.
The report said some other insurance companies may also get the show-cause notices for evading the taxes since July 2017 as DGGI officials are in process of widening the probe to other insurance companies as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report said some other insurance companies may also get the show-cause notices for evading the taxes since July 2017 as DGGI officials are in process of widening the probe to other insurance companies as well.