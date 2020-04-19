MUMBAI: The ongoing nationwide lockdown, which has brought transportation logistics to a standstill has held up export orders of about ₹1,000 crore for Bajaj Auto Ltd, a senior company executive told Mint.

“We have about ₹1,000 crore worth of export orders for the month of April from our distributors and retailers overseas. Due to the lockdown, these orders are now held up," Rakesh Sharma, executive director at the Pune-headquartered company told Mint.

The management at Bajaj Auto, which is also India’s largest exporter of two- and three-wheelers, is now working on the possibilities of how the pending orders for export shipments can be met. “The bigger issue is that if we can’t give clarity of the existing orders to our partners, then we can’t even begin to talk about the future," said Sharma.

According to the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), 48% of total two-wheelers and 45% of all three-wheelers produced in FY2020 were exported. “In several major export markets such as Latin America, the impact of covid-19 is not as grim as India’s. The dealership channels in those markets have not reported cross-country closures. Secondly, the situation in many South East Asian nations, where Bajaj Auto has been planning to penetrate further, is better than the home market," Aditya Jhawar, analyst at Investec Capital Services (India) Pvt Ltd said.

Earlier this week, in an internal circular issued by the company’s human resources department, the company told its employees that it will cut monthly gross salary across all levels from mid April until the lockdown ends to trim down its fixed operating costs. The circular stated that managing director Rajiv Bajaj would not take any salary for this duration.

Although the company refused to disclose the extent of salary cuts, members of the workers’ union suggested that the pay cut would be about 10%.

Dilip Pawar, president at Vishwakalyan Kamgar Sanghatna (VKS), which is the union of workers at Bajaj Auto in Pune, clarified that company has proposed to cut salaries for only the lockdown extension period. “The company has said that there will no cuts for 24 March-14 April period. The proposed salary cuts will be for the 15 April-3 May period. It amounts to ₹2,500-3,000 per head. We have agreed for the same. However, there will be no pay cuts if the factories restart 20 April onwards," he said.

Meanwhile, the company said it is closely monitoring the possibility of resuming production at its factories.

According to Sharma, there is lack of clarity at the ground level on the government circular that relaxes some commercial activities from 20 April.

“Restarting automotive plants is a complex issue. It requires calibrated opening along with that of the suppliers. It is not a switch-on, switch-off process. We are consulting the district administrations on the same for more clarity," he added.

Mint on Thursday reported that automakers may not be able to restart vehicle production activities as soon as the lockdown lifts due to several challenges that include alignment with the vastly spread supply chain, free movement of goods across industrial zones, shortage of manpower, visibility of market demand among others.

Earlier, the production of Bajaj Chetak, it’s newly launched electric scooter, had fallen casualty to the supply chain disruptions that erupted from China in February. According to Sharma, the disruption due to covid-19 had impacted about 5% of all parts procured including an undisclosed electronic part that was sourced from Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus crisis.

