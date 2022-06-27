Homegrown Bajaj Auto's board will meet on Monday, June 27, 2022 to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The auto major's board earlier this month had deferred a decision on its proposed share buyback, after informing the stock exchanges on June 9 that its board would consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27 June 2022, inter-alia to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," Bajaj Auto informed in an exchange filing last week.

A share buyback is a process when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available in the open market.

The auto stock is going to turn ex-dividend this week as the board of directors has fixed 1st July 2022 as record date for finalisation of eligible shareholders for dividend payment. The company has already announced a dividend of ₹140 (1400 per cent) for the financial year 2021-22, subject to approval of shareholders.

Bajaj Auto Ltd reported 10% growth in net profit for the March 2022 quarter at ₹1,469 crore as against ₹1,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The higher profit was mainly due to an exceptional item of ₹315 crore accrued as incentive receivable from the Maharashtra government under an incentive scheme.

Revenue from operations, however, fell 7% to ₹7,975 crore for the period under review. The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 10% to ₹1,396 crore, while margins shrank to 17.5%. Bajaj Auto reported a marginal growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,75,868 units in May, as against 2,71,862 vehicles sold in the year-ago period.

Shares of Bajaj Auto have gained over 18% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the auto stock is down about 8% in a year's period.