Bajaj Auto's share buyback decision to be taken in board meet today2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 09:18 AM IST
- Bajaj Auto's board earlier this month had deferred a decision on its proposed share buyback
Listen to this article
Homegrown Bajaj Auto's board will meet on Monday, June 27, 2022 to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The auto major's board earlier this month had deferred a decision on its proposed share buyback, after informing the stock exchanges on June 9 that its board would consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14.