Bajaj Auto's total sales slump 70% to 127,128 units in May

MUMBAI: Two-and three-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto Ltd's total sales in May declined a sharp 70% to 127,128 units from 419,235 units sold during the same month last year.

The volumes include total domestic sales at 40,074 units and exports at 87,054 units, which indicates that operations across plants and dealerships in the country are yet to be scaled up to pre-coronavirus levels.

Though the company had resumed operations at its manufacturing units in Aurangabad and Pantnagar in April, it dealerships and service workshops reopened from 4 May. Later, the Chakan factory, which manufactures motorcycles under KTM, Husqvarna and Dominar brands, restarted operations on 5 May with one shift.

In April, like some other automakers, Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales were nil. But it exported 37,878 units including two and three wheelers after ports had resumed operations.

Bajaj Auto’s total two-wheeler sales, including domestic and exports, were at 112,798 units in May, down 69% year-on-year (YoY). Total three-wheeler sales were 14,330 units, down 74% YoY.

The company’s domestic two-wheeler wholesales were at 39,286 units in May, as against 205,721 units during the same period last year. Two-wheeler exports, however, have fared better at 73,512 units for the last month compared to 159,347 units in May 2019.

Domestic three-wheeler wholesales were 788 units versus 30,103 units units sold a year ago. Three-wheeler exports have taken a hit too, at 13,542 units against 24,064 units in May last year.

Mint recently reported that the company is also rejigging its export strategy with a focus on the Asean region as its key export markets in Africa are under stress due to crash in crude oil prices and the risk of currency devaluation.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated