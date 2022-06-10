Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback next week2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 09:35 AM IST
- Bajaj Auto's board to meet on June 14 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company
Motorcycles and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto informed that its board will meet next week on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. Shares of Bajaj Auto surged over a per cent at ₹3,920 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early deals.