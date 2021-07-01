New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a sharp sequential increase in domestic wholesale dispatches to 155,640 units in June due to easing of restriction in most states.

The country’s second-largest motorcycle manufacturer sold just 60,342 units in May. The company sold 146,695 units in June last year as the economy reopened after the first wave of covid infections.

In June, the company exported 154,938 units, lower than 180,212 units shipped in May. Increased production for the domestic market led to a reduction in export volumes.

Manufacturing and sales of automobiles came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra announced strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and others had either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some manufacturers like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Ltd have continued production with limited capacity. Some firms also shut down plants since deliveries stopped and sales were expected to remain subdued for a couple ofmonths.

With covid cases showing signs of decline in the past month, most automakers have started resuming production at almost full capacity to fill stocks at dealerships.

Other automakers like Toyota Kirloskar Motors and MG Motor India also reported a sharp improvement in wholesales dispatches for the month on a sequential basis. With almost 90% of dealerships open across the country, automakers saw improved dispatches in June.

Japanese carmaker Toyota sold 8,810 units in June compared with just 707 units in May. New entrant MG Motor India reported sales of 3,558 units compared with 1,016 units in May.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.